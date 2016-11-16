30°
Like Usain Bolt, St Mary's College in cycle of success

David Lems
| 16th Nov 2016 4:24 PM
They are not quite mixing with Olympic legend Usain Bolt but these St Mary's College students are among those to have displayed sporting excellence this year.
They are not quite mixing with Olympic legend Usain Bolt but these St Mary's College students are among those to have displayed sporting excellence this year.

ST Mary's College has exceeded sporting expectations over the past three years, capped by a major state honour.

In a memorable year where College staff and students shared in the success of Olympic swimmer Leah Neale, St Mary's continues to be recognised for its supportive sporting program.

At the recent Australian Council for Health and Physical Education and Recreation's Women in Sport breakfast, St Mary's was named the top school in Queensland, for the highest number of students being recognised for sports excellence.

The honour, announced at the Brisbane Convention Centre, is one College Sport Leader Glenn Carpenter is proud of.

"What's going on at the College is fabulous,'' Carpenter said.

"It started in my first year about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to achieve.

"Now, probably at the end of the first three year cycle, we've pretty much reached all the goals and achieved everything we wanted to achieve in the first year.''

He said the future focus was making it sustainable and even better.

"If anything, the next three years are looking more exciting than the last three,'' Carpenter said.

Over the past three years, St Mary's had three national and 15 state representatives, along with 70 students representing Metropolitan West teams.

"The girls that received these prestigious awards came from many different sporting arenas, including hockey, athletics, basketball, cricket, swimming, AFL, squash and taekwondo,'' Carpenter said.

He said developing an Elite Performers Policy complemented St Mary's "holistic'' education approach.

With planning for 2017 already underway, Carpenter said it was important to reflect on the culture St Mary's College was building.

He said the three main levels being encouraged were participation (being physically active), team dynamics (working with a team) and elite achievers (providing opportunities to aim for higher levels).

"That's what we are about,'' Carpenter said. "We have to cater to all girls at all levels.''

When he started in 2014, Carpenter said the aim was to increase the sporting profile by engaging as many of the college community in a number of sports.

"This year, the college has seen the culmination of this focus with an incredible 335 girls participating in regular weekly sport,'' he said.

"From 2014, there has been a 60% increase in sports participation across the college, with a 250% increase in sporting teams that were fielded throughout the last year.

"The college is now refocusing the efforts of the sports department to ensure that we offer strength and quality in our sporting products, whilst making the program sustainable and adaptable in the changing educational environment.''

Carpenter said St Mary's sport supported Ipswich competitions, encouraging a growth in participation numbers.

The college is fully integrated into Catholic Secondary Schoolgirls, providing weekly competitions as well as what Carpenter calls the big three: Swimming, cross country and athletics.

"These Catholic competitions pit our college against some massive schools throughout the Brisbane region and ensures a top quality competition to cater for our elite performers,'' he said.

"Over the last three years, St Mary's College has won more than 50 championships and reached the grand finals on many more occasions.''

Having former St Mary's student Neale win a silver medal at the recent Rio Olympics inspired others to strive higher.

"It was great to highlight Leah's success,'' Carpenter said.

"It was allowing the school to identify her as a past student giving the (current) girls the motivation that anything is achievable.''

Honour board

Among leading performers at St Mary's College this year have been athletes Hayley and Erin Wright and Breeanna Betzold, swimmers Elly Burling and Britney Summerville, state hockey representative Abby Eleison, squash player Lauren Stieler, cricketer Gillian Chalmers and Olivia Meares (AFL).

Futsal quartet Claire Peucker, Sarah Birrer, Caitlin Knight and Dana Evans have also impressed.

Tamzin Christoffel is in Canada for the World Junior Taekwondo Championships.

Jordan Harton officiated in basketball.

