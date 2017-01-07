Light pole brought down in early morning crash

A LIGHT pole came crashing down outside Bremer State High School overnight after it was hit by a car.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was found breathing and conscious at the scene after emergency services arrived around 3.15am.

The woman returned a negative breath test before she was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Police say there was extensive damage to the car and firies were called because a substance was leaking across the road.

The car was towed away soon after.

The council has been informed of the damaged light pole.