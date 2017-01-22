30°
LifeFlight makes eight lifesaving missions across Ipswich

Sherele Moody
| 22nd Jan 2017 6:02 AM
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter prepares to airlift a man who was involved in a motorbike accident along the Ipswich Boonah Road in December, 2016.
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter prepares to airlift a man who was involved in a motorbike accident along the Ipswich Boonah Road in December, 2016. LifeFlight

QUEENSLAND'S LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crews flew eight lifesaving missions across Ipswich last year.

There was one traffic accident mission and seven inter-hospital transfer flights in our region.　

LifeFlight rescue helicopters cover 41 local government areas.

LifeFlight chief operating officer Brian Guthrie said the organisation was a lifesaver for residents living outside of Brisbane.

"From our perspective, LifeFlight is very important to regional areas," Mr Guthrie said.

"We know that in a lot of areas there is not the same infrastructure when it comes to road ambulances," he said.

"I think we do save a lot of lives - every second counts from our perspective.

"The sooner we can get someone to a higher level of care, the better chance they have of recovery."

Mr Guthrie said 2016 was a record year for his organisation, which flew 1957 missions in Queensland and 298 lifesaving missions in the rest of Australia, China, Vanuatu, Fiji, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hawaii.

"LifeFlight is proud that our community helicopters have provided a record number of airlifts around Queensland and have been able to respond to a record number of lifesaving missions in the calendar year, because we know that every mission involves a person whom we have helped in their hour of need," he said.

"Each airlift involves someone's parent, child, grandparent, sibling or friend, and our aero-medical service gives patients the best chance of survival and recovery."

BY THE NUMBERS

LifeFlight Rescue's 2016 Ipswich missions included:

* One traffic accident.

* Seven inter-hospital transfers.

- ARM NEWSDESK

　

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  accidents brian guthrie emergency services health lifeflight

