Library to pop up at South Ripley

A pop-up children's library will bring literacy to life at South Ripley next month.

Delivered under the State Government-funded First 5 Forever program, the event will be held at the Providence Sales and Community Office at 6 Amity Way from 9.30am to 11.30am on Wednesday, 12 October.

Library and Youth and Seniors Committee Chairman Councillor David Pahlke said the pop-up library would visit suburbs across Ipswich during the next three years.

The pop-up library will return to South Ripley on 26 October and 23 November.

For more information visit library.ipswich.qld.gov.au

