Library for Springfield a blue chip project

WORK TO DO: Cr David Morrison, with his grandson Judah at a council meeting, has big projects to unveil for Division 1 in 2017.

A STATE of the art library, a new men's shed and seating at Springfield's Bob Gibbs Oval are three projects set to kick off in Cr David Morrison's Division 1 this year.

The new library will be located in Orion Springfield Central and the new men's shed at Camira Springfield Community Centre.

"Council will either build a library or lease a building from Mirvac,” Cr Morrison said.

"If we build it will be a $10 to $15 million build but we are negotiating with Mirvac to see if there is a suitable space within the shopping centre at the moment.

"The men's shed, which will include drainage work and a retaining wall, will cost around $700,000 to $800,000.

"In addition to these projects , a continuation of formalised concrete footpath networks and kerb and channelling will continue and new sports fields will be constructed in Springfield and Springfield Central.”

The seating at Bob Gibbs Oval will cost $400,000 but Cr Morrison said it would be done in a staggered fashion with half that amount spent this calender year.

Cr Morrison said all the projects would start this year. The library could be opened this year if the lease option is taken up but a new build may take two years.

Some of the new seating is slated for completion in 2017 and the men's shed could be completed this year.

"There has been a call for a stationery library for many years at Springfield Central and our libraries are some of council's most visited buildings, and a town centre usually has a library,” Cr Morrison said.

"Men have been calling for the men's shed for a while so we have identified a piece of land behind the community centre and have allocated funding for it to be constructed.

"These are men with lots of skills who can use them to help the community and organisations.

"Bob Gibbs Oval is the home of the Springfield Panthers and used for other sports and we will construct concrete seating.”

With regard to State Government projects, Cr Morrison said he would be advocating for "a formalised bike way between Springfield Central Station and Richlands bikeway , the upgrading of the Centenary Highway and Logan Motorway Interchange and the extension of rail from Springfield Central to Redbank Plains ".

"The bikeway corridor is there already and it just has to be built,” he said.

"I know many people who would ride all the way from Springfield Central to Brisbane if there was a connection between Springfield Central and Richlands along the Centenary Hwy.”

Cr Morrison said he would keep the heat on the Federal Government for a suitable NBN coverage throughout Division One.

"Many residents are still frustrated because they cannot connect to broadband or ADSL,” he said.