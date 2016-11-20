31°
LETTERS: Privatisation a dirty word for tax payers

20th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

OVER 70 years I've witnessed how we poor ratepayers, taxpayers have been duped into acceptance of, clearly, an applied system of changes, essentially, designed to support large corporate organisations. Local non-government authorities since amalgamation, are portrayed as big business, with elected members making very expensive, tenuous decisions, placing we ratepayers in a no-win situation, where we are left holding the bag and responsible for this unwanted financial disaster waiting to happen. Nefarious deals abound within.

Queensland Rail

Prior to interference by political, self-interested party members, pushing for more financial opportunities for their party supporters QR was, for the most part, well operated up to privatisation attempts. Then entered the ill-advised, cost cutting exercise. Ill thought out, politically motivated, disastrous, leaving an unbelievable mess. This rail, established as a service, has collapsed into anything but a service. Too much ill-informed tinkering. Bring back more experienced, knowledgeable managers. Sack the political fools.

Power suppliers

Again, since privatisation reared its ugly head, with political interference, practices protectionism for big mining companies, power plant private owner operators, selling off "poles and lines,” this has evolved into another nightmare of "user pay” cost to the consumer. All these changes of privatisation, amalgamation, protectors of large corporations, can be traced back to miss-management at State, local authority, and Federal Government level.

BOB FOWKE

REGENCY DOWNS

Ipswich Queensland Times
