LETTERS: Australia Day rallies tarnish our great country

I refer to the story in the QT about the so-called rallies, to protest the arrival of the First Fleet.

I do not consider myself racist, but this sort of rally riles me. Do not try and tarnish Australia Day with this rubbish, we are all Australians no matter what the colour of your skin.

This is one of the better nations on this planet, some would say the best. Maybe some of those in the marches should go see some of the world.

They will then see how lucky they are to be Australians. I had a great Australia Day.

SIMON

Basin Pocket