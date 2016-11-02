LETTER: Will we stay tough on asylum seekers?

AS the polls continue to play poorly for the federal government it now looks to play its strongest suit against Labor- asylum seekers.

Most Australians object to new arrivals reaching our shores in rickety boats.

The Coalition with help from the Greens scuppered Labor's Malaysian solution leaving Kevin Rudd with little room to move beyond re-opening Manus Island and Nauru. Rudd made an agreement with Indonesia and boat arrivals rapidly began to fall. There was some panic in the then opposition ranks and Scott Morrison was even offering to buy people smugglers' boats. But the aftermath of the Rudd-Gillard rivalry ensured that Labor would be smashed at the election. Its substantial contribution towards reducing boat numbers fell below the political radar.

F. CARROLL

Moorooka