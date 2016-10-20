LETTER: Will Christmas shoppers be left stranded?

Christmas is a time for giving, but will shoppers be left in the dark when it comes to transport?

RAIL Back on Track has become aware that trading hours in the lead up to Christmas will be extended this year. Major shopping centres will be trading until midnight.

Is there any provision to get customers, workers and their shopping home with extra bus and train services?

Or will workers and shoppers be stranded with no public transport?

It is important that key rail and bus corridors are serviced so that passengers can get their Christmas shopping and gifts home in a timely manner.

Can the Transport Minister please confirm what the arrangements for this year are?

ROBERT DOW

Rail Back on Track