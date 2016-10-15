LETTER: Where does the pokie scourge end?

In Ipswich we are facing an avalanche of pokies, says one reader.

IN 2000 it was noted that Australia had more than 20% of the world's pokie machines!

The effect of gambling on our communities has grown a lot worse.

Our children are being groomed to gamble with online apps and here in Ipswich we are facing an avalanche of pokies, with all our biggest venues currently expanding their operations.

In recent times the QT has done a great job highlighting the financial and social impacts from the pokie epidemic, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars being ripped out of the community, it has been made clear that it is the most disadvantaged people and places that are targeted by pokie operators.

Sadly our Labor councillors, when presented with planning applications for an increase of 54% in machine numbers, have chosen to ignore the social impacts and give green lights every time.

Our state Labor members are content to send the public letters with details of how they have parcelled out modest gambling fund grants, gained at the expense of many vulnerable people.

Right now Ipswich Jets, who recently gained 52 new licences, are applying to extend their gambling hours until 5am. Many people are now saying enough is enough.

PAT WALSH

Ipswich and Lockyer Greens