LETTER: What has happened to the ABC's code of ethics?

In the last five years I have seen a major swing by most of the reporters and journalists to a very one sided and leftist curriculum, says one QT reader.

IN all my years of watching ABC programs on the television, I always regarded them as factual, concise and fair reporting from a government owned entity.

In the last five years I have seen a major swing by most of the reporters and journalists to a very one sided and leftist curriculum.

I will state a few examples:

1. The live export cattle, where people were set up and a knee-jerk reaction was taken by the Gillard Government that closed it down.

2. The live-bait scandal where only one side of the story was told and we have a government in NSW that a knee- jerk reaction was nearly toppled.

3. Then we have a report by the same head journalist of the ABC Four Corners program with another one sided report of footage that was 5 years old on the Don Dale Youth Centre in Darwin and the Government of the day in another knee-jerk reaction orders a royal commission.

My point being in the whole issue is that you do your homework on these issues before you run with it.

Don't build your whole case on lies and innuendos and bias reporting.

A good investigating journalist is a sight to behold, but it is sadly lacking by the one-eyed journalists that are employed by the ABC.

KEIRON BUTLER

Goodna