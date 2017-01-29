LETTER: What happened to the party?

I WAS left in absolute shock on Australia Day when I realised there was nothing going on in Ipswich.
The town was dead, with no barbecues.
Actually I saw one on at East Ipswich in the park. This is terrible.
B DARBY
Ipswich
I WAS left in absolute shock on Australia Day when I realised there was nothing going on in Ipswich.
The town was dead, with no barbecues.
Actually I saw one on at East Ipswich in the park. This is terrible.
B DARBY
Ipswich
A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.
Country music singers Travis Collins, Sara Storer and Troy Cassar-Daley were among a number of artists recognised at this year's Golden Guitar Awards.
3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...
"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...
Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...
This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...
This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...
An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...
An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...
Don't miss this opportunity to buy your very own property, with a lowset brick home, a huge block and a double bay shed as well! - Positioned in a nice street...
What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...
This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...