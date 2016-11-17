LETTER: Trump won, could Hanson be next?

NOT only did president-elect Donald Trump cause a tsunami in the recent presidential election, there is also a tsunami of criticism following Donald Trump's landslide victory.



The criticism comes from a wave of those far left individuals, hellbent on destroying the democratic system, with a socialist elitist agenda.



Australian politics needs to take heed of recent events in America and above all listen to middle-class conservatives who are sick and tired of being ignored and told what to think and do by the elitist left wing media and political commentators who called it completely wrong.



Trump trumped you all.



What you will witness in the coming months is a groundswell of support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party and like Donald Trump, throw political convention right out the door and rightly so!



ROBERT MCBEATH

Raceview

