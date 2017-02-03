LETTER: Trump not worthy of visit to our fine city

HAVING read in Wednesday's edition of the QT, Mr Turnbull our Prime Minister stated that any frank advice given to the US president would be done privately, as good friends should. Was anyone aware that Mr Turnbull was good friends with Mr Trump?

Furthermore, has Mr Trump given any indication that Mr Turnbull is a private friend?

Given the global awareness that Mr Trump owes his own country taxes and seems to inform the world via social media of his intentions, should we be worried that our Prime Minister considers himself as a friend who communicates privately with him?

Yes, I would suggest that we look into all options of screening any private communications from either party.

If Mr Trump was to visit Ipswich, I would throw eggs at his car.

There are some important people worth inviting into our city, and Mr Trump is not one of them.

He is a bigot and a manipulator. Our tourism is better served by hosting celebrities who have given to the community or served their country with dignity.

Surely they are many.

On another note, perhaps it would be advantageous at this stage that our government begin to take note that many Australians are not happy with the way state and federal ministers are being caught out rorting the expenses system.

HELEN CROOK

Thagoona