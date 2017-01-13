LETTER: Trump exposed as Putin pulls biggest victory

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

THE wheels are already falling off the President-elect's political wagon.

With hints of nepotism in appointing his son-in-law as senior White House adviser, "the Presidency” is becoming more like a family business interest with the infamous "Trump” stamp on it.

Now it is out in the open even before it starts on January 20.

Donald Trump is a ruthless businessman. Relentless in his pursuit of any critics who dare to defy and disclose him. His Twitter rants, condemning any media comments that don't align with his self-image, are his retaliation against public scrutiny and the media.

He is true narcissist who hates those who despise him and his tactics to promote himself and his business interests.

He has learnt to keep his immediate family friends close and his enemies even closer. But Putin has an ace up his sleeve.

Trump has placed the blame on the CIA for the email intervention against the Clinton presidential campaign.

He has forgotten that the cunning Putin has an agenda of his own. Trump, so blinded by his own image, fails to see that his real enemy is the very one he has relied on.

The one who is pulling his strings is Putin. Putin has forced Trump out from behind the protection of the internet to face the media for the first time, admitting that it may have been Russian hackers.

The CIA protects USA interests. His condemnation of the CIA has put him at odds with not only the Democrats, but his own Republican Party.

His past has caught up with him to haunt him, despite his denials. He has feet of clay. The media is relentless in uncovering Trump's past. Denial is a river in Egypt.

This tactic by the media initially, dragging up dirt on him, has not diminished his popularity, but now he has Putin to contend with.

Putin is about to pull his biggest victory over his American enemies, teaching Trump: "You reap what you sow”. This is a reality show to which there can be no happy ending for the vulnerable American believers.

E ROWE

Marcoola