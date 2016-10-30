LETTER: Train cancellations another ALP bungle

Over the past week we have seen a bungle that rates up there with one of Labor's greatest all time stuff-ups.

Ipswich and Springfield commuters were left stranded at stations waiting for the trains that never came.

It has become clearer and clearer as each day passes that Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe had no idea what was going on.

Rather than giving commuters answers - the Premier was swanning around in the Whitsundays instead of facing the music in Brisbane, while Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe decided to spend the day in a corporate box at a Gold Coast car race.

Both went into hiding hoping the train crisis that had gripped the south-east would blow over.

But nothing could be further from the truth.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has dudded commuters and unfortunately service cuts and train delays are about to become the norm in south-east.

The Premier has form on the board when it comes to monumental transport stuff-ups.

Who could forget when she was Transport Minister under Anna Bligh's failed government and ordered a train without seats?

We are now learning the Palaszczuk Labor Government's much-hyped commitment in the days following last week's stuff-up to hire 100 new train drivers before Christmas is also dead in the water.

Queensland Rail is so short of trainers to properly meet the commitment that the first new driver won't be trained until April, 2018.

It is inconceivable the Premier or the Minister didn't see this debacle coming.

The Palaszczuk Labor Government instead tried to blame the opening of a new train line for their utter incompetence and oversight.

They had 20 months to plan for the opening of the new rail line and have failed miserably, one can only imagine what they're doing to the state's finances.

Surprise, surprise the real winners from Labor's train fail look like being the union.

Andrew Powell

Shadow Transport Minister