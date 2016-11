LAST DRINKS: Hotel Metropole was part of the reformation of the Ipswich Safe Night Precinct group.

I WALKED through Top of Town on Sunday morning, and the mess extended from Waghorn St to the Prince of Wales hotel.

It was definitely the worst I have ever seen in that area - from the packaging strewn around I assumed most of the alcohol had been bought elsewhere and drunk on the street. Maybe all the late night businesses, including MacDonalds, could be involved in developing a coordinated response?

NAOMI BLAKE

Woodend