LETTER: Time to get tough on dole bludgers

In Canada they are on the dole for nine months, and if they don't get a job in that time, the dole ceases.

IT IS about time the Federal Government forgot about the backpacker tax and got on with addressing the real problems.

They have to get the lazy dole bludgers off their backsides and do some work for all that money they get for doing nothing.

This encourages them to get back to work.

The Australian Government should grow the intestinal fortitude to do the same as Canada.

There are professional dole bludgers who have never worked and never will in their lives. This must cease immediately.

These bludgers get more on the dole than I do on the aged pension, considering I paid income tax for 50 years in employment and these people never paid a single cent in tax and never will.

I consider myself to be fully entitled to the age pension, whereas these parasites don't deserve a single cent. If the government had the guts to do this, there would be no need for backpackers to do jobs that the Australian dole bludgers refuse to do.

Stop pussy footing around and get into it immediately.

NG LINNEHAN

North Booval