LETTER: Time for tough calls on poker machines

RECENTLY I was fortunate enough to have time to attend the Ipswich City Council regular meeting at Amberley State school.

I think it was great our elected members get out and in front of the community to show us how things work.

I was impressed that when a question about household finance and appropriate entertainment was asked by a bright school student, the mayor's response was that gambling and pokies were a horrible way to spend money.

I have paraphrased both student question and response, because my mind is not quiet a Hansard, but it was the mayor's first words when asked a particular question about money. Finally the kids had stopped asking about trees. I hope the council can take some tough decisions that protect the community from predatory business decisions and irresponsible developments.

Our church groups and conservative bodies lost the argument to stop these insidious, life-destroying, flashy-light, pension-and- pay- cheque eaters. Perhaps our champion of the people can stop them.

BENJAMIN HAYES

Ipswich