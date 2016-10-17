30°
Opinion

LETTER: Time for tough calls on poker machines

17th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RECENTLY I was fortunate enough to have time to attend the Ipswich City Council regular meeting at Amberley State school.

I think it was great our elected members get out and in front of the community to show us how things work.

I was impressed that when a question about household finance and appropriate entertainment was asked by a bright school student, the mayor's response was that gambling and pokies were a horrible way to spend money.

I have paraphrased both student question and response, because my mind is not quiet a Hansard, but it was the mayor's first words when asked a particular question about money. Finally the kids had stopped asking about trees. I hope the council can take some tough decisions that protect the community from predatory business decisions and irresponsible developments.

Our church groups and conservative bodies lost the argument to stop these insidious, life-destroying, flashy-light, pension-and- pay- cheque eaters. Perhaps our champion of the people can stop them.

BENJAMIN HAYES

Ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  gambling ipswich ipswich city council pokies

AUDIO: Teacher for 56 years, young at heart forever

AUDIO: Teacher for 56 years, young at heart forever

Blair State School farewells Helen Connor after 25 years at the school and 56 years teaching

QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

Police conduct a traffic blitz.

This week's convicted drink and drug drivers

LETTER: Time for tough calls on poker machines

Gaming room of the Yaralla Sports Club, Gladstone.

Letters to the Editor

Hot work keeps wild fire away

UNDER CONTROL: Seqwater was involved in dozens of hazard reduction burns ahead of this year's fire season.

Allaying threat not a small job

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Fans were thrilled to see Lacuna Coil grace the stage in jump suits and paint for their first headline tour,

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

NICELY PRESENTED 887m2

11 Warwick Court, Bellbird Park 4300

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Beautifully presented and cared for, this 3 bedroom home is ready to live in from the fully fitted easy care kitchen to the two way bathroom and all in between.

NEST OR INVEST LARGE HOME

135 Highbury Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Here's a great opportunity to secure a good investment property in a handy location possible rental $330-$350pw. It also a great family home, its spacious and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

&#39;UNCONDITIONAL&#39;

48 Nimmo Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $389,000

Solid Stucco & Built to Last 1950’s Brick CHARACTER HOME + POOL & SPACIOUS YARD RMO3 – Medium Density Zoned for Future Potential Walking Distance to RAIL & Super...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 ALL OFFERS...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.