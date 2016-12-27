LETTER: Time to axe QR leaders

WE ARE very concerned with the ability of Queensland Rail to actually deliver the proposed Summer School Holiday Train Timetable December 28-January 22.



Many people will be returning to work on January 3. What then?



It is time for strong action to sort out Queensland Rail once and for all.



Remove the Board and replace with a Commissioner for Railways - someone with actual rail expertise.

A Commissioner can act immediately and decisively informed by real rail expertise.



ROBERT DOW



Rail Back on Track