LETTER: The economy is what benefits us the most

RE: "Time to Force Change into the Government" (QT 10/11/2016)

The author lists a few things wrong with the country but fails to identify any real cures.

He lists tax avoidance as a cause but this is largely international and would take time to cure.

Apart from that, the major cause of our unemployment is the loss of our manufacturing industries due to idealogical transfer to developing countries as well as our own unionocracy, who see their own promotion up the political ladder as more important than jobs for the people they claim to represent.

The economic truth is that it is the economy that benefits workers and not the Labor movement.

Gains claimed by the Labor movement that cannot be absorbed by the economy do more harm than good by pushing up prices including taxes.

It is productivity that improves workers purchasing power by allowing competition to lower the real price, that is the "time-price" - the time a worker has to work to buy the product.

To restore our manufacturing industries and employ more Australians we need to accept the reality that to create real jobs we need to sell goods firstly as import replacement and then on the export market - so it is up to the voter.

We need a "voter-led recovery".

ALAN BYERS

Ipswich