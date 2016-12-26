LETTER: Tell the truth about about petrol price boards

IT is appalling to see Andrew Powell, the LNP's Transport spokesperson, telling untruths about petrol price boards.

The Palaszczuk Government is committed to regulatory reform of petrol price boards to stop retailers displaying potentially misleading or confusing prices.

Earlier this year I hosted a Petrol Price Summit with key industry stakeholders, where there was a general consensus that Queensland should look at adopting similar regulations to Victoria and South Australia, which include:

Banning the display on fuel price boards of discounted prices on fuel that are only available to motorists that have a shopper docket or voucher.

Retailers showing only the full price/undiscounted price of fuel on signage.

Retailers still being able to offer and promote discount fuel price schemes as long as only the full undiscounted price is displayed on the price board.

It's important that we achieve the right balance of consumer protection and avoiding high regulatory costs which could unintentionally push up petrol prices.

MARK BAILEY

Minister for Main Roads