LETTER: Sympathy for Queensland Rail staff

I HAVE just listened to the Premier say on radio that the Queensland Rail Board, Queensland Rail and the Opposition have actively obstructed the Strachan Inquiry and that is not acceptable.

Accordingly a Commission of Inquiry has been set up.

On behalf of our members I would like to state that we really feel for the now bewildered rank and file QR staff who like most Queenslanders, are concerned with doing a good job for our community and earning an honest wage.



It is unacceptable that there has been obstruction to the previous inquiry.

It is time that consideration was given to replacing the Queensland Rail Board and executive management.



ROBERT DOW



Rail Back on Track

