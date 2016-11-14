LETTER: Store's closure bad news for women battling cancer

IT IS with great sadness that I read about the imminent closure of Underfashion World in the heart of the city.

I would like to call on our Mayor Paul Pisasale, Cr Andrew Antoniolli and any other concerned councillors, to contact the owner/manager in person. I feel she is due a heartfelt apology from them and any assistance required to keep her business afloat.

If the renovations to the mall/city centre were completed without the constant delays, a wonderful local business would not have to close. She is providing a vital service to the women of the area who have already been through the devastating effects of cancer. They deserve to have a local business available for their special needs. Please help before it is too late.

JULIE MALONE

Brassall