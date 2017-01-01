37°
LETTER: Stop sign presents unnecessary danger

1st Jan 2017 5:00 AM

I AGREE with Nick Rose (QT 29/12) regarding the stop sign at the left turn off the Redbank Plaza exit east-bound.

I have been travelling on the motorway when the queue of cars on this exit was backed right into a traffic lane with a 100kmh limit.

The powers that be seem to believe it's less dangerous to have a line of cars stopped on the motorway.

How ridiculous to have cars turning left and each have to stop for three seconds even when there is a green light for traffic going ahead or turning right?

This left turn needs to be changed to a give way as soon as possible.

MICHAEL JOHNSON

Bundamba

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich letters

