LETTER Monty Python circus with squirrels marrying squirrels

WHERE do you begin to unravel the childish nonsense these hot air balloons who disguise themselves as politicians go on with?

Australia has a major , with governments as well as the populace living beyond their means.

Who is going to fix the defecit and how are they going to do it?

Yet all that is on the government's wish list is whether squirrels can marry squirrels, while at the same time dancing around the rainbow, giving aid to other countries and generally living as if there is no tomorrow.

We elect governments to look after the welfare of their own people.

Look where we are; a major crisis in government spending, debt rising hourly and all our politicians can do is worry about changing the marriage act or how good they look on TV.

God help us because the current crop of egomaniacs in Canberra is out of control and its semblance is more in keeping with Monty Python.

ROBERT MCBEATH

Raceview