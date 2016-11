JOE BLAKE: Snake catcher Anthony Zink wants people to be aware that snakes like this eastern brown are out in numbers. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

'SLIPPERY snake sighting scares walker at Forest Lake' (QT 17/11).

Joggers and walkers are being warned to keep their eyes open for snakes, as a large brown one was found near the lake.

We are advised to leave a snake alone and call catcher.

Good advice. We wouldn't want either the snake or the walker to be hisssstory!

JUDI COX

Springfield