LETTER: Senator's comments out of touch

LIVING EXPENSES: What will be become of aged pensions?

CALL to restrict pensions to the poorest:

I guess there will be uproar on the comments made by this out-of-touch senator.

I am a self-funded retiree and all my working life paid a percentage of income towards my pension, however, this Senator David Leyonhjelm's comments are totally repugnant, he is totally out of touch.

I wonder will he give up his lucrative pension and freebies when his senatorial term ends?

I am positive when I suggest he replies to my query and I do wish him a happy new year in which he could possibly learn how pensioners cope with their lot.

DOUG ABBOT

Bellbird Park