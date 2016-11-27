Letter: Schoolies coverage overblown

MICHAEL Jennings (QT, November 24) got it right re media coverage of Schoolies.

The news media has a duty to report, but in this and in so many cases it seems it is more focussed on promoting a concept, and on lazy journalism, because it is "easy” to grab pictures and a few words for such things as "schoolies”.

That goes double for TV news anchors telling us a story and then cutting to someone standing in the semi-darkness an hour or more after the courts closed, to repeat or at the very best add very little to what we have already been told; or any additional information could have been said by the news anchor before "the cross”.

The continued pushing of microphones into the faces of people leaving a court (and at other places) in an attempt to convince viewers they are trying "desperately” to bring us "news” is another example of lazy journalism and a cheap way to fill the so- called "news” slot; rather than seeking to increase the number of actual news items.

It was always simply a matter of time before a "reporter” copped a smack in the face as the "subject” was harassed.

Of course, staffing levels may have something to do with this whole situation.

And while on my high horse; how about some genuine attempt be made by TV stations to screen programs at the advertised time? Most shows are pre-recorded, but still run up to 15 minutes past the advertised starting time of the following program.

The thing to do of course is to not watch the following program, no matter how much you may have wanted to view it. I don't know what effect that has on advertisers, but it is my silent protest.

Finally, re your Facebook quiz (QT also November 24) on reducing speed limits

on suburban streets, a blanket lowering to 40kmh would be overkill, but I do believe the lowering of speed limits from 60 to 50 and 50 to 40 in some instances is justified.

KEV PEARCE

Raceview