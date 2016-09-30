24°
News

LETTER: Same sex marriage not for churches

30th Sep 2016 2:00 PM
people, homosexuality, same-sex marriage and love concept - close up of happy male gay couple with red rose flower holding hands on wedding over snow effect
people, homosexuality, same-sex marriage and love concept - close up of happy male gay couple with red rose flower holding hands on wedding over snow effect dolgachov

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SURELY politicians understand the "Separation of Church and State?

Why then is it being mooted by the powers that be, that churches could be threatened with losing their tax exemption if ministers of religion refuse to marry same sex individuals?

The government and the aggressive homosexual lobby should keep their snout out of genuine Christian teaching and ethics.

The traditional Christian teaching on marriage as given in scripture is between a man and a woman in the sight of God.

Why would homosexuals want to get married in a Christian Church in the sight of God who condemns same sex relationships?

My concern is the irreparable damage the will be done to church with persecution by those with a vested interest in changing the definition of marriage.

If you compromise your position once, it becomes easy to continue down that road.

The Church should not be arm in arm with the government for financial gain, and Christians need to research their tradition roots and their role in the community.

ROBERT MCBEATH

Raceview

Ipswich Queensland Times
Toe replaces thumb amputated in workplace accident

Toe replaces thumb amputated in workplace accident

Lawyers put employers on notice about preventable work deaths and injuries

  • News

  • 30th Sep 2016 2:00 PM

Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

Head out or make your own fun this month

How you can help solve crime in Ipswich

CCTV footage of a robbery at Goodna IGA from this week.

Do you recognise any of these people?

LETTER: Same sex marriage not for churches

people, homosexuality, same-sex marriage and love concept - close up of happy male gay couple with red rose flower holding hands on wedding over snow effect

Letters to the Editor

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

Head out or make your own fun this month

Latest deals and offers

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'WILL & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion of the show.

  • TV

  • 30th Sep 2016 2:00 PM

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

Ready for Spring

19 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 2 $320,000

This spacious low set home is set on an expansive block of land providing plenty of space for the family to enjoy the coming spring and summer holidays. Some key...

Inner City Classic Queenslander

12 Flint Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 Offers Over...

From the minute you enter this home you will realise the quality that is on offer. From the well lit front sunroom/office through the spacious lounge and separate...

Light &amp; Bright

17 Nicholls Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $336,000

A great first home or investment with everything you need. The spacious kitchen is the hub of the home with spacious dining and lounge room adjacent. It overlooks...

FANTASTIC LOCATION

581 Browns Plains Road, Crestmead 4132

House 3 1 $325,000

Elevated to catch the breezes and its such a convenient location. Transport shops and schools are all close by. Upstairs New paint and carpets 3 Bedrooms 1...

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

Old MacDonald Had a Farm

187-191 Chermside Road, East Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

Bring the animals... whether it be the pony's plus the cows, sheep, goats or whatever is your favorite. There's more than enough space for them all! With Approx...

TOP PRESENTATION

58 Penrose Circuit, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 2 $350000 neg.

This low maintenance property has everything you need. Some of the features include a huge kitchen and airy dining area with cathedral ceilings. There are three...

2974SQM TRANQUIL RIVERFRONT LOCATION

159 Riverside Avenue, Barellan Point 4306

House 4 2 5 $369,000

FENCED AND SECLUDED WITH GATED ACCESS TO THE RIVER MASSIVE POWERED SHED AND WORKSHOP Situated on a quiet stretch of river just shy of the Junction where Bremer...

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Investors out-bid first-home buyers in booming market

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets