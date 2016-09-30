LETTER: Same sex marriage not for churches

people, homosexuality, same-sex marriage and love concept - close up of happy male gay couple with red rose flower holding hands on wedding over snow effect

SURELY politicians understand the "Separation of Church and State?

Why then is it being mooted by the powers that be, that churches could be threatened with losing their tax exemption if ministers of religion refuse to marry same sex individuals?

The government and the aggressive homosexual lobby should keep their snout out of genuine Christian teaching and ethics.

The traditional Christian teaching on marriage as given in scripture is between a man and a woman in the sight of God.

Why would homosexuals want to get married in a Christian Church in the sight of God who condemns same sex relationships?

My concern is the irreparable damage the will be done to church with persecution by those with a vested interest in changing the definition of marriage.

If you compromise your position once, it becomes easy to continue down that road.

The Church should not be arm in arm with the government for financial gain, and Christians need to research their tradition roots and their role in the community.

ROBERT MCBEATH

Raceview