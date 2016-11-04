31°
LETTER: Sad to see our CBD business struggling

4th Nov 2016 11:00 AM
One reader enjoyed an old fashioned cup of coffee in the CBD.
One reader enjoyed an old fashioned cup of coffee in the CBD. Liana Turner

WHILST out this morning I also went for a walk across the footbridge to Ipswich central and wow, I was surprised at how unattractive and unwelcoming it is to people.

One thing I noticed was the small business owners must be doing it tough, as unless you are walking you wouldn't know half those businesses are there.

Walking back to Riverlink I came across a little old-fashioned cafe, which to most of the younger generation would not be appealing but it reminded me of years gone by.

I'm glad I went in as I had a great feed of roast beef and chips and gravy as well as an old fashioned cup of coffee (I'm not into waiting 10mins for mine in a queue).

Prices were good.

Talking to the owner she has been there 15 years and now she hardly gets any customers.

If you like food like it used to be done and not from a frachised corporate outfit then try it.

May not be to everyone's tastes but I hate to see small businesses struggling as after all they put the money back into the community.

As for the Council for goodness sake get that concrete jungle sorted and put some grass and water in there to make it more appealing for a start.

FIONA GRIFFITHS

