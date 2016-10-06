30°
LETTER: RSPCA battling careless pet owners

6th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
MENACE: A feral cat caught on camera with a vulnerable native species, the phascogale.
MENACE: A feral cat caught on camera with a vulnerable native species, the phascogale.

THERE are too many cases of unwanted and dumped litters caused by careless owners.

Animal shelters in Ipswich are dealing with this problem every day, and rely on the public to help them. The statistics and data of animal imprisonment and abuse is exceedingly high for Ipswich.

There are thousands of homeless stray cats in Queensland that are becoming a nuisance to residents and wildlife.

The RSPCA and the Ipswich council has been interviewed about the issue but not much has been done to fix the issue.

It is not compulsory to desex animals in Ipswich and now it is not compulsory to register cats.

There is information and advice for new pet owners and families looking at adopting on their websites.

CHARLOTTE WELLS

Redbank Plains

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  letter, opinion

