LETTER: Rough justice in order for vandals

CLEAN UP: The last of the graffiti is cleaned from the buildings at the Raceview shopping centre.

MY local barber, Phil Daley from Legends Barber shop at Raceview shopping centre, showed me some appalling photos of what graffiti vandals did at Raceview shopping centre sometime Monday October 3.

These vandals must be brought to justice, the sickening graffiti is just that, sickening.

Jail is the only way for vandals to learn, if you do the crime you do the time.

By that I mean real jail time, not the smack on the wrist that is so prominent in the court system.

If they are on the dole, stop their payment immediately and put their photos all over the media, perhaps a bit of rough justice might be in order for these rogues?

ROBERT McBEATH

Raceview