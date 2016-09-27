LETTER: 'Ridiculous' bridge decision by Lockyer council

AFTER having banged on for years about lack of standard up-keeping maintenance on specific streets/roads in Towns and Country locations, it is noted that dangerously broken and heaving kerb and channelling in Railway and Herbert Streets in Laidley, are belatedly now being repaired, or, at least made safe. Thankfully.



Too, the Lockrose Middleton Bridge is being strengthened, at a cost of around $600,000.



A Brick Bat for Council in not re-aligning this particular bridge.



The existing difficult alignment may have been good enough for a horse and buggy, however, farmers in that area have to move 50 tonne loads at times, so why is this alignment not remedied?



There have been several bad accidents at this location over the years, including deaths.



I am informed by council, that this road access is not recognised by council, as a route to be used by heavy vehicles, such as semi's and b'doubles.



How ridiculous.

BOB FOWKE, Regency Downs

