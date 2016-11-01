28°
Opinion

LETTER: Ratepayers association watching over council

1st Nov 2016 11:00 AM
Jim Dodrill
Jim Dodrill Rob Williams

THE personal attack on me by "L Nasibog" (QT 17/10/2016) is encouraging as it signals that we as a ratepayer organisation are becoming effective.

The writer of the letter chose not to discuss or debate any of the issues that I, as President of Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association, have highlighted since our inception in August.

His/her remarks are however an insult to the hundreds of members and supporters of IRRA whose numbers grow by the day.

The primary aim of IRRA is to keep Ipswich City Council accountable to the people who elect them and pay their wages. If this means that we must continue to raise important issues such as the many poor planning and development decisions that they make, the negative effects that ICC approved dumps and composting operations have on residents, the degradation of our creeks and waterways and the near daily deaths of koalas because of development, then so be it.

It is true that I am working with a number of community members who were unsuccessful in this year's Council election. It is an association that I am proud of because unlike our opponents, none of us accepted donations from developers, dump operators or had support from major political parties.

Mr/Ms Nasibog might also be interested to know that we are working with an ever increasing number of local community action groups who are seeking improved outcomes from a council who appear to be out of touch with the community.

While I was unsuccessful it the past two council elections, I remain the most popular candidate in my suburb of Collingwood Park and as President of IRATE, continue to have successful outcomes for the community against rogue dump operators. We are currently working with the Queensland Local Government Reform Association to bring about greater transparency and accountability in Councils.

I will not be discouraged by Nasibog's attack. Remember Abraham Lincolm lost five separate elections before he was successful and was then able to bring about historic change to a system which was corrupt and in need of reform.

JIM DODRILL

Collingwood Park

Topics:  ipswich city council ipswich ratepayers and residents association jim dodrill letter

