LETTER: Ranting about errors not why I came here

I CAME to Australia 25 years ago and found the people to be wonderfully tolerant and friendly.

"All good', "It'll be right mate" were common sayings.

It didn't take my family long to become citizens.

Sadly in the last 15 years I have watched Australians tolerance for anything going downhill.

The complaints and rants about the QT missing out the TV page really take the biscuit!

For goodness sake, mistakes happen.

They were in the next paper at an almighty cost of $1.50.

And you got a new paper to read!

Come on Australians, please go back to saying, "All good mate" when something isn't really important.

Stick to ranting about stuff that really matters and enjoy the occasional muck up by someone as a chance to tease them.

That make for a great friendly society.

ANDY LEA

West Ipswich