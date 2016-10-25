LETTER: Rail CEO needs to change her tactics

THE fiasco of all of the trains being cancelled ought not be surprising.

The "attitude" of the CEO, treating so many staff like eight year olds isn't going to stay hidden for long.

Going from Bundaberg to Brisbane on the train recently was the most uncomfortable experience on a train I've ever experienced in my 75 years and having been in trains on four different continents, I've had a bit of experience in rail travel.

On speaking to seven different staff members, they all sang off the same song sheet.

"They treat us all like we're eight years old".

The CEO ought to ditch her crash through or crash attitude and stop acting like she's in a war.

Go to Japan and Germany. Strikes are unheard of. "All" the trains run on time.

Bluster and bravado are not leadership skills. And the state government and all of the other "teeth and lipstick" mob should take notice.

As they say in the movies, "S**t runs down hill". Yeah, don't we know it. All the way from the top.

HOWARD JUNO

Bundaberg