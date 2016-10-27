LETTER: Premier shows some slick moves

IN A clever move, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has distanced herself from the Translink train fiasco. But in reality, the buck stops with her!



She did a quick pirouette as she danced around the topic, as SEQ commuters wait for trains which don't arrive.



This has been a disaster, especially for those north of Brisbane, already plagued with limited train connections and times.



It is hardly a way to impress the populace, repeatedly subjected to tax increases, excessive motoring costs and utilities, to finance an over-representation of bureaucrats.



Labor is high-taxing and big-spending, but not on adequate services for public transport, it seems.



The lack of foresight and poor planning means the chicken has come home to roost. And commuters are left with egg on their faces, while Ms Palaszczuk and her team are enjoying the tropical paradise.



Our politicians love spending the taxpayer dollars on themselves, but as for Queenslanders suffering train delays and outrageous rises in all areas of living costs, they must just put up with this nonchalant, passing the buck rhetoric, as par for the course.



Can we really afford such extravagance? Time to show a conscience, wisdom and discretion.



E. ROWE



Marcoola

