32°
Opinion

LETTER: Police should enforce shopping centre rules

26th Oct 2016 11:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT being on Facebook I am unable to enter into its discussions, but reading yesterday's QT (Tuesday, October 25) re police issuing fines for driver actions in car parks, I can only say; about time.

Back in time I pursued this matter with a variety of people, including the then Member for Ipswich, the Transport Department, police, shopping centre managements, and the taxi company running that business in Ipswich.

None wanted to know about it. My contention was the police ought to be able to "book" people ignoring signs depicting parking places designated as being for the disabled, loading bays and taxi ranks. One of the then-councillors verbally abused me and threatened physical violence when I pointed out the "taxi rank" at Booval Fair was designated as just that.

A company identity informed me we had to be "good corporate citizens" and taxi business honchos would not take up the matter of "illegal" use of taxi ranks, anywhere, by non-taxi drivers.

Since retiring, I have cleansed my overfull cabinet of files pertaining to my activities of those times thus have destroyed relative documentation; but clear memory I have of trying to get a "fair go" for the disabled, delivery and taxi drivers; and, more broadly, for taxi drivers generally on a wide range of issues the appropriate authorities choose to ignore.

Go the Police in this matter.

It is pure arrogance that motorists seem to think they can do whatever they like in places such as shopping centres, and also ignore kerbside spaces designated and sign-posted for specific purposes such as outlined. A few hefty penalties are definitely in order.

KEV PEARCE

Raceview

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  carparks facebook policing road rules

Sophie Collombet murderer: "I'm a bit of a sex addict"

Sophie Collombet murderer: "I'm a bit of a sex addict"

THE Ipswich man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering and raping French student Sophie Collombet told police he was “a bit of a sex addict”.

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Save Dreamworld: This tragedy won't stop us going back

"Dreamworld still has my support 10000% percent."

LETTER: Police should enforce shopping centre rules

Paul Constantine is annoyed that council parking officers have been issuing parking fines around the Fisherman's Road Markets on a Sunday morning on the corner of Fisherman's Road and Bradman Avenue, where he says signage is inadequate. A council officer issues a fine to a car in another no parking zone on Fisherman's Road. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Letters to the Editor

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

How Bowden's 'disease' became the lifeblood of Marburg

PUB REGULAR: "Smokey” Kerle has been drinking at Marburg Hotel for decades.

VIDEO: Family celebrates 80 years of being town publicans

This week's community billboard

Learn woodworking and crafting with the Ipswich Woodcrafts Club.

A daily guide to what's on in Ipswich over the next seven days

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

BINDI Irwin has shared her thoughts on being named number eight in the 2016 Henley's MAXIM HOT 100 list.

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

Hugh Laurie will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Bob Irwin with his son Steve.

'You never expect that’s the last time you’re going to see your son'

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

COMPANY LIQUIDATION -Instructions are to Sell Under the Hammer. AUCTION 25/11/16 6PM @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich

233-295 Arthur Summervilles Road, Karalee 4306

Residential Land 0 0 Auction...

Approximately 17 acres of vacant land overlooking Riverpark Estate, Ideal for land banking, hobby farm â horses, cattle, sheep, alpacas & Llamas or simply enjoy...

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

HIGHSET RIPPER OVER 6% RETURN

14 McMillan Street, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Why pay rent anymore with low interest rates and rents on the rise this is the time to get into the market. This property will rent between $310 -$320 per week and...

BEST BUY IN FLINDERS VIEW

17 Jacana Crescent, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000...

This is one of the cheapest houses that has been for sale in the sought after Jacana Estate in Flinders View for a very long time. Offering: - 4 Built in bedrooms...

Absolute Perfection

4 Boettcher Ave, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000...

If you are looking for a quality lowset home in a sought after area, which represents perfection in every way, then this property is a must to see and is packed...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

A Real Delight

33 Prospect St, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $315,000

his delightful home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for market. * Three Good Size Bedrooms * Good Size Lounge area with plenty of filtering light...

Kick The City Life

344 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

House 3 1 3 $329,000

A quiet country location situated 15minutes from Ipswich and within a short driving distance to the local primary school. A bus service is close by for High School...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?