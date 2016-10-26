LETTER: Police should enforce shopping centre rules

NOT being on Facebook I am unable to enter into its discussions, but reading yesterday's QT (Tuesday, October 25) re police issuing fines for driver actions in car parks, I can only say; about time.

Back in time I pursued this matter with a variety of people, including the then Member for Ipswich, the Transport Department, police, shopping centre managements, and the taxi company running that business in Ipswich.

None wanted to know about it. My contention was the police ought to be able to "book" people ignoring signs depicting parking places designated as being for the disabled, loading bays and taxi ranks. One of the then-councillors verbally abused me and threatened physical violence when I pointed out the "taxi rank" at Booval Fair was designated as just that.

A company identity informed me we had to be "good corporate citizens" and taxi business honchos would not take up the matter of "illegal" use of taxi ranks, anywhere, by non-taxi drivers.

Since retiring, I have cleansed my overfull cabinet of files pertaining to my activities of those times thus have destroyed relative documentation; but clear memory I have of trying to get a "fair go" for the disabled, delivery and taxi drivers; and, more broadly, for taxi drivers generally on a wide range of issues the appropriate authorities choose to ignore.

Go the Police in this matter.

It is pure arrogance that motorists seem to think they can do whatever they like in places such as shopping centres, and also ignore kerbside spaces designated and sign-posted for specific purposes such as outlined. A few hefty penalties are definitely in order.

KEV PEARCE

Raceview