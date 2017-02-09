LETTER: Police dog death highlights issue

THE death from heat exhaustion of police dog Waco, who collapsed in Deception Bay north of Brisbane while tracking a car thief, is a tragic reminder that the continuing heat wave can easily be lethal. Last year was the hottest year on record, and temperatures have soared again in the first days of 2017.



We all know not to leave dogs or children locked in cars, but this incident shows that there are plenty of other deadly hazards to avoid during extreme weather. PETA suggests you take the following precautions.

Keep animals indoors, with fans and/or air conditioning running.

If animals must be left outside, make sure that they have plenty of water in a tip-proof bucket and shade all day long.

Even brief periods of direct exposure to the sun can be deadly.

Don't take dogs jogging in hot weather. Walk dogs early in the morning or late at night, rest often and take plenty of water.

Hot pavement can burn paws, so test it with your hand first.

Never leave animals in a parked car. On a 30C day, the temperature inside a car can reach 54C in just minutes. Animals can die of heatstroke - even if a car is parked in the shade and its windows are partially open.

Never transport dogs on the backs of open utes. They can be thrown out, and the hot metal can burn their feet.

Check on neighbours' animals if you see them left outdoors. Make sure they have adequate water and shelter.

If you see a dog showing any symptoms of heatstroke - including restlessness, heavy panting, vomiting, lethargy and lack of appetite or coordination - get the animal into the shade immediately.

You can lower a dog's body temperature by providing the dog with water, by applying a cold towel to the dog's head and chest or by immersing the dog in tepid (not ice-cold) water. Then immediately call a veterinarian - every second counts.



ASHLEY FRUNO



PETA Australia

