LETTER: Plans to dud Aussies at the dentist

THE Turnbull Government is on the cusp of ripping tens of millions of dollars out of dental services for Queenslanders.

The federal government provides some funds for state dental services through a National Partnership Agreement.

The current Agreement is due to expire at the end of this year.

There are only three weeks of federal parliament left this year to get the legislation passed to continue this program.

The LNP and Malcolm Turnbull need to stop walking away from their responsibilities and continue the current scheme.

JENNIFER HOWARD

Ipswich MP