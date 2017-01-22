LETTER: NZ treats seniors better than we do

IT'S amazing the number of ex-pollies who are rolling in taxpayer handouts, but want senior citizens chased and penalised for their meagre savings.

Bob Hawke said pensions were purely for the destitute, then helped himself to millions in parliamentary super.

John Howard, rich in pension and other earnings, slugged us more than $150,000 in expenses last year.

Bronwyn Bishop and Amanda Vanstone can't wait to kick pensioners in the guts while maintaining their own generous payments without assets tests.

Do these people feel proud to have represented what was one of the wealthiest nations in the world and is now so poor it is the only Western nation to deny the basic age pension to many of its own citizens.

It was the first to subject its own people to an assets test and now the first to actually cut pensions.

By contrast 'poor' little New Zealand pays the full pension to all and does not penalise those who work In later years; the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy all have multi-tiered pension arrangements that ensure all seniors can claim a graduated pension depending on the number of years spent contributing to a form a of national insurance through their taxes.

How would our pollies like an assets test on super recipients?

After all, much of their wealth is taxpayer funded through generous contributions and is minimally taxed. One Nation looks like pensioners' only hope.

MARY DAVIES

Grandchester