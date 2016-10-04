27°
Opinion

LETTER: Now’s a good time to become a plumber

4th Oct 2016 1:00 PM

SHIFT cuts hurt.

No exports, no manufacturing, no jobs.

I suggest everyone become plumbers because this country is going down the crapper.

BUDDHA, Silkstone
 

Topics:  economy, plumbers

