LETTER: "Not council’s responsibility" to clean waterways

LAST Tuesday morning, while walking across the Bradfield Bridge at low tide, I noticed at least nine shopping trolleys in the water near the southern bank of the river.



I went to the customer service centre at council to inform them.



I said that in the interest of tidiness, these trolleys should be removed, but I was told that because the items were in the water and not on the bank it was not council's responsibility to remove them and I was given a telephone number, website and email address for SEQ Healthy Waterways.



My thoughts were that if council was not willing to cross responsibility boundaries to remove the items, then surely somebody in council could at least liaise with the relevant authority to do this job, rather than leaving it to John Citizen.

JIM SKELLERN Raceview



