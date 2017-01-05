LETTER: No welfare payments for multiple wives

"POLYGAMY" may be sanctioned by certain religions, but it has no legal basis in Australia.

Our annual welfare bill of $3billion is heavily committed to many non-English-speaking immigrants who are unfamiliar with or opposed to our culture.

Mathias Cormann was quoted: "We do not recognise multiple marriages" here.

Long enough, it's not been "politically correct" to deny anyone of foreign origin, as it is for our needy.

Long-term, it is a burden which the taxpayers should not have to subsidise, while multiple wives of the same men are claiming welfare payments.

A large proportion of immigrants from war-torn nations are kept isolated from our society and perpetuate practices foreign to ours, without contributing to the overall economic advancement of our nation.

E ROWE

Marcoola