LETTER: No respect for half a century of labour and love

FOR the past 58 years, I have taken great pride in caring for the full section of the Ipswich General Cemetery in which the family grave is situated.

I lost two children when they were aged only six and seven years old in 1958 and 1960 and my wife has also been buried with them since 2011.

By mowing, weeding and spraying at least once a week for the entire time, I have had success in eliminating all weeds and rubbish in the grass.

Sadly, I can no longer maintain this due to aging, back problems and mobility - I am nearly 91-years old. Due to my efforts, this section is not mown with the rest of the cemetery and is, more often than not, bypassed without being mowed.

I have previously contacted the council officer responsible for supervising the upkeep and requested this section be mowed with the rest of the cemetery.

The response was to send an employee out to photograph the section and then to advise me that this could not be done as I could not expect special treatment. My simple request that it be mown with the rest of the cemetery was rejected.

My observation is that it has not been mown for so long that it is now covered with weeds from seeds which have washed down the slope from the top section and have flourished and gone to seed and, when mown, will be spread over the section, taking it back to the original condition with complete disregard for my over half a century of labour of love and respect.

M W KELLY

Tivoli