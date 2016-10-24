LETTER: Negative energy talk frustrates Ipswich MP

I WAS disappointed to read the letter published by the LNP's Michael Hart on Friday making false claims about Queensland's renewable energy target and attempting to scare Queenslanders for political purposes.

South Australia's black out was triggered by an extreme weather event which caused major damage to their energy infrastructure, yet both the Federal and State LNP have used it to push the panic button on renewables, creating a nation-wide crisis when there isn't one.

Queensland's power system is different to South Australia's, it is decentralised and built to better withstand extreme events such as cyclones and is therefore more resilient to weather. But this doesn't mean that our infrastructure won't be impacted as we've experienced in past weather events.

So for Mr Hart to attempt to link a natural event which impacted millions of people to his and Tim Nicholl's own political agenda is simply unacceptable.

JIM MADDEN MP

Member for Ipswich West