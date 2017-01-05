LETTER: Myna bounty a boon for pet snakes

THE trapping of local Indian myna birds is at the discretion of residents. Having said that, those who wish to do so, must dispose of the trapped birds humanely.

To my knowledge, Council has only limited number of traps?

Would the Men's Shed at Mining Street, Bundamba, consider making traps for local residents, as do other Men's Sheds throughout Australia?

Also would ICC consider paying locals a bounty of $2 per live bird handed in?

The Council could then humanely put the birds to sleep and sell onto owners of pet snakes as food, as does the Bundaberg City Council.

GREG MAC

East Ipswich