LETTER: My teeth will be gone by time I see dentist

I READ with interest the article on the dental clinic waiting-list in West Moreton but noticed there was no mention of the acceptable waiting period.



I have been waiting since May 2015 for an appointment and it seems to be no nearer than it was then. By the time I manage to get an appointment there will be no teeth left in which to place a filling and I will be left toothless.



"Not Happy Jan", to quote a well-known advertisement.



DOUG MOSES



East Ipswich

