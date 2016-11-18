LETTER: My teeth will be gone by time I see dentist

I READ with interest the article on the dental clinic waiting-list in West Moreton but noticed there was no mention of the acceptable waiting period.
I have been waiting since May 2015 for an appointment and it seems to be no nearer than it was then. By the time I manage to get an appointment there will be no teeth left in which to place a filling and I will be left toothless.
"Not Happy Jan", to quote a well-known advertisement.
DOUG MOSES
East Ipswich
