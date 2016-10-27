LETTER: Mums guilty of speeding through school zones

HEY YOU! Yes you, you who speeds through work sites, you with no consideration for those working along roads.

You dummy mummys, yes that's what we call you , you who expects consideration for children in school zones, but you are one of the worst offenders in a work zone with kids in your car on the way to or from school.

Buses, couriers, taxis, even sadly council workers, driving school instructors, no consideration.

Here's just some information you may just not be aware of. The speeds we post aren't advisory, we have police and council permits to change the speed of the road, it is the speed you are legally obliged to travel at.

We look forward to the day body cameras are allowable for us. But for now we have to endure the ignorance that you show.

A big thank you to those who travel past us at the posted speed, you are the best.

TRAFFIC CONTROLLER

Name supplied